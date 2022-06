Russia Saves High-Precision Missiles And Forced To Use Old Soviet Missiles Against Ukraine

The Russian occupation troops have recently begun to increasingly use old Soviet missiles in attacks on targets in Ukraine, which indicates the economy of high-precision types of missiles.

The corresponding statement was made by the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yurii Ihnat.

"Recently, the trend of Russia saving high-precision, expensive missiles has been maintained. And now the enemy is increasingly using Soviet types of missiles - Kh-59 and Kh-22," he said.

He noted that the Kh-22 is a very powerful missile, the destructive part of which is 900 kilograms. This missile leaves a lot of damage after hitting.

According to Ihnat, the main drawback of the Kh-22 is that it usually flies off target, which is why civilian objects are very often hit by Russians.

Recall that last week the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that the use of old Soviet missiles by Russia indicates the depletion of stocks of high-precision missiles.

And the day before, the British Ministry of Defense reported, citing British intelligence data, that Russia was forced to use old missiles due to a shortage of components for the production of modern missiles.