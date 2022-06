The Constitutional Court has failed to elect a chairman.

A representative of the Constitutional Court announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"None of the candidates got enough votes," he said.

At least 10 votes of judges are needed to elect the head of the court.

A new election for the head of the Constitutional Court will be held in July.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a special meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, to elect the chairman of the court.

For now, Serhii Holovatyi performs the duties of the head of the Constitutional Court, and the court now has 15 judges.

All judges of the Constitutional Court are potential applicants for the post of head of the court: Serhii Holovatyi, Viktor Horodovenko, Iryna Zavhorodnia, Viktor Kychun, Viktor Kolisnyk, Viktor Klymenko, Vasyl Lemak, Volodymyr Moisyk, Oleh Pervomaiskyi, Serhii Sas, Ihor Slidenko, Petro Filiuk, Halyna Yurovska.

Oleksandr Tupytskyi's term as a judge of the Constitutional Court ended on May 15. Tupytskyi until May 15 on the website of the Constitutional Court was listed as the chairman of the Constitutional Court.

Tupytskyi, who had previously fled to Austria, was put on the international wanted list.

Later, Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytskyi appealed against his placement on the wanted list in court.