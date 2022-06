From June 15, the Ukrposhta joint stock company and the Nova Poshta express delivery company resume the delivery of orders to Ukraine from the AliExpress trading platform.

The companies announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now Ukrainians will be able to buy goods from China again on the world's most popular marketplace AliExpress. Delivery to Ukraine by Ukrposhta is available from June 15. Currently, orders can be delivered to 14 regions: Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi. Delivery to other regions will be gradually added," Ukrposhta said in a statement.

It is indicated that before the war, Ukrainians ordered more than 30 million parcels from AliExpress during the year, while all orders delivered by Ukrposhta can be tracked.

The statement reminds that with the beginning of the war, the AliExpress marketplace canceled delivery to Ukraine.

The Nova Poshta Global company, which is part of the Nova Poshta group of companies resumes the delivery of orders to Ukraine from the AliExpress trading platform from June 15.

"This is the most anticipated resumption of delivery that the Ukrainians have been waiting for. We held dozens of meetings with our partner to assure that we are working as usual and have already restored the pre-war speed. Now users can once again order delivery of goods from AliExpress directly from the site to a convenient branch or Nova Poshta post office. To do this, you need to specify the AliExpress Standard Shipping option and select the nearest operating branch/post office on the map," said Yurii Benevitskyi, head of Nova Poshta Global.

It is noted that before the start of the war, on average, Nova Poshta customers ordered about 2.6 tons of goods from AliExpress per day.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in May, Ukrposhta launched online stores on 3 marketplaces.