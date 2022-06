In Zaporizhzhia region, another exchange of bodies of killed servicemen took place today. Ukraine returned 64 killed defenders of Azovstal.

This was reported by the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

According to the authority, the agreement was reached as a result of negotiations with the participation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances, Oleh Kotenko.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Ministry of Reintegration, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

Now the process of returning the bodies of the killed Ukrainian soldiers continues and takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 7, 160 bodies of killed Ukrainian defenders were delivered to Kyiv. Among the bodies of the killed, a third are fighters of the Azov regiment, the belonging of other bodies to different units is being clarified.

Earlier, Zelenskyy told how many Ukrainian soldiers were captured at Azovstal. The President is sure that Ukrainian fighters are not tortured in captivity, because they have become "public prisoners", and it is unprofitable for the Russian side to carry out such actions.