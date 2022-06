Germany strives to achieve independence from Russian gas by building LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminals and entering into new gas supply contracts. Germany's goal should be to stop gas imports through Nord Stream 1 as soon as possible.

This was stated by Robin Wagner, member of the German Parliament from the Greens, in his comment to Guildhall.

"We are working hard to make Germany independent of Russian gas as quickly as possible. To this end, we build new LNG terminals and enter into new supply contracts. Currently, we also work on the replenishing of our gas storage facilities to guarantee gas supplies even without imports from Russia," the politician said.

"In view of Russia’s crimes against Ukraine, our goal should be to stop gas imports through Nord Stream 1 as soon as possible," Robin Wagner summed up.

Earlier, Oleksandr Danyliuk, the head of the Center for Defense Reforms, the coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for battling hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, said that Europe could at any time abandon gas pipelines that bypass Ukraine. He stressed that the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline must be immediately stopped until Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine, this will also be a guarantee that Russia will not stop gas supplies through Ukraine.

Deputies of the European Parliament from Germany, France and several other European countries also made calls to stop the Russian Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Member of the European Parliament from France Rafael Glucksmann said that Nord Stream 1 was built in preparation for the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation in Europe that are now taking place, as well as to strengthen the EU’s dependence on Russia and move away from dependence on transit through Ukraine and Belarus. Glucksmann also said that the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline should be stopped, and Europe should come to a complete energy embargo against Russia, including gas.

German representative in the European Parliament, a member of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, Michael Galer, said that the EU should not give the Russian Federation a prerogative in the matter of gas supplies, since Russia had already stopped exports to a number of countries, and should unilaterally stop the Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

French Senator Guillaume Gontar said that the international community should continue to put pressure on Russia in every possible way, despite the damage to the economies of Western countries. According to him, while Europe is dependent on Russian gas, the Kremlin still has an instrument of pressure and the Russian Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline must be stopped.

Member of the British House of Lords Mehnad Desai said that one of the tools that the European Union can and should use to stop Russia's war against Ukraine and ensure the inviolability of Ukrainian borders is to stop the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.