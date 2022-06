Invaders Fire Missiles At Odesa Region, But They Did Not Reach - Operational Command South

On the morning of Tuesday, June 14, the Russian invaders launched rocket attacks on Odesa region.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council with reference to the official statement of the operational command South in Telegram.

"In Odesa region, the enemy again launched a missile attack in the morning. 2 Oniks missiles fired from the coastal missile system from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement says.

The missiles were reportedly destroyed over the sea by an air defense unit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the northern part of Donetsk region was left without power due to shelling by Russian invaders.

And after the enemy shelling of Chortkiv, Ternopil region, on Saturday evening, June 11, natural gas was turned off in the city. The governor noted that specialists were working at the scene, and urged residents to trust only official information, and in case of an air raid, go to shelters.

On June 9, Kyrylenko reported that in Donetsk region, as a result of shelling by Russian invaders, 3 civilians were killed during the day.

Also on June 9, Bakhmut of Donetsk region was subjected to artillery shelling by Russian invaders.

On June 12, Russian troops shelled 2 districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

On June 13, Pryluki near Chernihiv was shelled.

Meanwhile, in the waters of the sea, the army of the aggressor country holds 36 Kalibr cruise missiles. The threat of rocket attacks from the invaders is high.