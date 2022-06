Scholz Again Promised To Supply Ukraine With Most Modern Weapons

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed Berlin's commitment to supply Ukraine with modern weapons.

DW writes about this, European Pravda reports.

"It is clear that Ukraine needs additional weapons for its defense," Scholz said, adding that Germany has been supplying Ukraine with weapons since the invasion began.

"In this critical phase, we are significantly expanding our support: we are, among other things, supplying Ukraine with a modern anti-aircraft system and an artillery detection radar," the Chancellor said.

Scholz said that arms deliveries will be carried out in coordination with partners from Europe and NATO.

He added that it was important that Germany and its allies defend "every inch of NATO territory" and that Berlin would increase its presence on NATO's eastern flank.

Germany previously announced plans to supply the Gepard to the AFU, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, the Iris-T anti-aircraft system and the Mars multiple launch rocket system.

But the government noted that for organizational reasons and because of security problems, it is difficult to talk about schedules for the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that, despite Scholz's statements about increasing military assistance to Ukraine, it has not yet received a single unit of German weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 31, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that his country intends to transfer modern-style infantry fighting vehicles to Greece in exchange for Soviet equipment, which the government will provide to Ukraine.

At the same time, Greece will not be able to supply Ukraine with the promised weapons for at least another two months, since Germany did not transfer tanks to Greece in return.

In the meantime, the U.S. will continue to help Ukraine with weapons to keep it as a sovereign state.