Despite Russia's increase in funding for military spending, the country will have problems replenishing equipment due to the impact of Western sanctions and a lack of experience in some areas.

This is stated in the review of British intelligence about the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine dated June 14.

On June 10, the first deputy head of the Military-Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation predicted that state spending on the army would increase by RUB 600-700 billion, which could mean an increase in funding by about 20%.

Regarding the hostilities, it is noted that the operational efforts of the Russian Federation are further concentrated around Sievierodonetsk. Also, for the first time in weeks, there may have been a slight advance in the Kharkiv area.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military stormed Ternova and Izbytske in Kharkiv region, with partial success.

Also, the enemy switched to positional defense in the Kharkiv direction.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation at the front, noted certain positive changes in Zaporizhzhia region and the gradual advance of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv region.