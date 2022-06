The Russians have deployed two rocket batteries and a cannon artillery battery in southern Ukraine in Kherson region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on maintaining the occupied lines and preventing counteroffensive actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy mined the coast of the Inhulets River along the line of Davydiv Brid – Kalynivske.

In the Mykolayiv direction, in the areas of the settlements of Stanyslav, Tomyna Balka, Opytne of Kherson region, the enemy deployed two jet batteries and one battery of cannon artillery.

According to the General Staff, five carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are equipping positions in Shylova Balka and Prydniprovske in southern Ukraine.

The Russian military is preparing to force water bodies in southern Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a counteroffensive in Kherson region and have taken control of Tavriiske.