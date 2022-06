Troops of the Russian Federation are creating reinforcements in the village of Vidrodzhennia in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the aggressor fires artillery at the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Vidrodzhennia, Novoluhanske, and Bakhmut. It has a partial success, it consolidates in the village of Vidrodzhennia. It continues to conduct assault operations in the direction of Vidrodzhennia – Vershyna," the department reports.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy reinforced the grouping by moving to the area of the settlements Kreminna – Rubizhne up to two battalion tactical groups.

With the support of artillery, he conducts assault operations in Sievierodonetsk, trying to gain a foothold in the central part of the city.

On the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not conduct active operations and intensified the use of aviation and artillery to tie down the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders reinforced the troops on the border with Ukraine by redeploying two battalion tactical groups (BTGs) from the airborne troops.

The occupiers are trying to take Bohorodychne under full control in order to develop an offensive against Sloviyansk.

The enemy switched to positional defense in the Kharkov direction.