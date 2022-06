Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company estimates losses of UAH 40 billion due to the war.

The President of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said this in an interview for the League publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Kotin, since the beginning of the war, electricity consumption in the country has decreased by almost 40%, and in the industry - by 60%.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Energoatom refused to purchase uranium concentrate in Russia and plans to increase its supplies from URENCO Group (UK).

On March 4, the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was captured by Russian troops.

Energoatom is the operator of 4 operating nuclear power plants, which operate 15 nuclear power units, of which 13 are of VVER-1000 and 2 are of VVER-440 type, with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, HPP with an installed capacity of 11.5 MW.