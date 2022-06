U.S. President Joe Biden has extended for a year the sanctions against the regime of the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

This is stated in a statement by the White House, writes Yevropeiska Pravda online media.

"The actions and policies of certain members of the Belarusian government and others, as well as the harmful activities and longstanding abuses of the Belarusian regime, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the executive order reads.

U.S. sanctions against Belarus were introduced by President George W. Bush in 2006.

