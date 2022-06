The Russians are regrouping and maneuvering in the Black Sea.

This was announced by adviser to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

"In addition, the enemy continues to strengthen the air defense systems in the western part of the temporarily occupied Crimea," he stressed.

The mine threat at sea and on the coast remains very high.

By the way, the night in Odesa and the region passed without shelling; however, under the air raid signals.

Bratchuk stressed that the defense forces are training and performing combat missions. In addition, in Mykolayiv and Kherson regions, two air strikes were carried out against the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the army of the aggressor country is holding 36 Kalibr-type cruise missiles in the sea. The threat of rocket attacks from the invaders is high.

In addition, the leadership of the Russian Black Sea Fleet covers military vessels in the Black Sea with civilian ones.

On June 11, one person died on a beach in Odesa region, blown up by a mine.

On May 27, Bratchuk reported that Russia had scattered between 400 and 600 mines in the Black Sea. They drift off the coast of four countries.