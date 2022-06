A male Temminck's tragopan (Tragopan temminckii) is seen in the Qinling Mountains in Ningshan County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua/Tian Ningchao.

Two rare red pheasants have been caught on camera in the Duheyuan National Nature Reserve in central China's Hubei Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The red pheasant, Tragopan temminckii, is a medium-sized stocky, red pheasant with white, spotted plumage, a black bill and pink legs.

The images, taken by an infrared camera, feature two tragopans strolling in the forest looking for food. They are China's second-class protected animals and are listed as one of the world's endangered birds.

In recent years, the national reserve has adopted a series of protection measures, such as ecological restoration, natural forest management and protection, small hydropower station shutdown and ecological migration, attracting an increasing number of rare animals to inhabit here.