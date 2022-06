Granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union should follow Georgia, which, with its reforms and democracy, has earned this status, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a government meeting. It is reported by Georgia Online on Monday, June 13.

"If anyone is entitled to the status of a candidate for the EU, then Georgia is entitled, and then Ukraine and Moldova. When they say that Ukraine is at war and because of this it should be granted, I apologize if the assignment of status is determined by war, we do not want war, friends, we demand the well-deserved status!" Garibashvili said.

The prime minister pointed out that Georgia, through nine years of reforms, deserved recognition of its achievements, because the country should be the first to receive the status of a candidate for the EU, and then Ukraine and Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, the Brussels correspondent of Radio Svoboda, Rikard Jozwiak, said that the European Commission intends to recommend granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of a candidate for joining the European Union, but Georgia is in question.

On June 8, members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution by majority votes recommending that the Council of the European Union grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

