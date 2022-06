The Ukrmetalurgprom association of metallurgical enterprises states that the Worldsteel world association of steel producers has suspended cooperation with Russian metallurgists.

The association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Worldsteel has suspended cooperation with Russian metallurgists. This is stated in today's Worldsteel address, signed by the Chairman of the Association, Mr. Sajjan Jindal and Director General Dr. Edwin Basson. Despite the fact that Worldsteel is not a political organization and has representatives of all metallurgical countries of the world without exception, recent changes in the legislation of the European Union in relation to sanctions against the Russian Federation as a result of military aggression of the latter in Ukraine, which come into force on June 16, 2022, do not allow to continue any relations with the Russian side in terms of information exchange and participation in joint events," it says.

Thus, starting from June 16, Russian metallurgists will be completely excluded from Worldsteel's activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrmetalurgprom suspended membership in the Worldsteel association until Russia was expelled from it.