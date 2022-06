In the first five months of 2022, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 88.8 billion, USD 359 million, and EUR 236 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

That follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the ministry placed hryvnia-denominated government bonds for UAH 88.783 billion, down 26.7% year over year.

Besides, the ministry placed bonds for USD 359 million and EUR 236 million, 65% and 32.8% lower year over year.

The weighted average yield of the securities in hryvnias made 10.8% (-0.3 p.p.) per annum, 3.7% per annum in dollars (+0.1 p.p.), and 2.5% per annum in euros.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 292.896 billion, USD 3.096 billion, and EUR 783 million to the state budget from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2020, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion, and EUR 845 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.