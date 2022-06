In January-May 2022, the production of steel increased 2.1 times or by 4,744,000 tons year over year to 4,244,000 tons.

This follows from the data posted on the official website of the Ukrmetalurhprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For five months of 2022, compared to the same period last year, pig iron production decreased 2.1 times, or by 4,750,000 tons to 4,154,000 tons, rolled products output - 2.1 times or by 4,218,000 tons to 3,789,000 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, steel production decreased by 31.2% to 3,641,000 tons, pig iron production - by 34.1% to 3,499,000 tons, rolled products output - by 34.2% to 3,116,000 tons.

In 2021, the production of steel increased by 3.6% or 750,000 tons to year over year to 21.366 million tons.

At that, pig iron production increased by 3.6% or 742,000 tons to 21,165,000 tons, rolled products output increased by 9.1% or 140,000 tons to 1,672,000 tons.