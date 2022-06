The leader of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin has said that all the necessary allied forces, primarily the forces of the Russian Federation, will be involved due to the increased shelling of temporarily occupied Donetsk. The corresponding video message was published on the terrorist's Telegram page on Monday, June 13.

The terrorist said that allegedly Ukrainian defenders are shelling Donetsk and adjacent settlements, and therefore "the enemy has crossed all borders."

"In this regard, an understanding has been reached that all the necessary additional forces of the allied forces, primarily the Russian Federation, will be involved," Pushilin said.

The so-called "head" advised all enterprises to transfer workers to a remote mode of operation, and residents of the city to remain in safe places.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 13, residents of occupied Donetsk reported heavy shelling of the city.

On June 10, an explosion thundered in temporarily occupied Donetsk near the office of the leader of the so-called "DPR" Denis Pushilin.

On June 4, the central part of occupied Donetsk came under fire, as a result of which fires began.