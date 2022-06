Haidai Reports On Destruction Of Last Bridge To Sievierodonetsk

The Russian occupation forces have destroyed all three bridges across the Siverskyi Donets, which connected Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region with Ukrainian-controlled territory. The evacuation of residents of the city and the delivery of humanitarian aid were impossible.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"All bridges that lead to the regional center have been destroyed. Evacuation and transportation of humanitarian supplies is impossible. Sievierodonetsk residents who remained in the city are surviving in extremely difficult conditions," Haidai said.

According to him, if the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to expel the invaders from the region, it will not be possible to restore communications before the onset of winter.

Haidai added that Russian troops continue to shell Lysychansk, located on the opposite bank of the river. Evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid continues there.

Recall that in this morning's operational update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the units of the invaders were able to seize the center of Sievierodonetsk.

Yesterday, June 12, Russian troops destroyed the second bridge across the Siverskyi Donets, through which Sievierodonetsk communicated with the territory controlled by Ukraine.

We also wrote that about 500 civilians are hiding on the territory of the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, their evacuation is being negotiated.