Lu Qi (R) talks to a staff member at a virtual studio of Dawa Tech in Chongqing, southwest China. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Quanchao.

Taking advantage of local digital and network infrastructure development, a tech company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is bringing the metaverse into reality. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In its Dawa virtual studio, a set of sensor devices attached to a staff member captured his movements so that a virtual image could be created through real-time image technology. The virtual image can be used in video games, variety shows, and other scenarios related to the metaverse.

The company, Dawa Future (Chongqing) Imaging Technology Co., Ltd., is dedicated to building a metaverse platform using virtual reality (VR), extended reality (XR), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. And it has made solid progress.

The virtual scenarios produced by the company have featured in many popular movies, such as Chinese war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin."

"With motion capture and XR technologies, we can carry out the film shooting at any hour of the day or night regardless of the weather", – said Li Chao, technical director of Dawa virtual studio.

The development of Dawa in the metaverse industry can be attributed to Chongqing's well-performing digital and network infrastructure.

The municipality has built about 73,000 5G base stations. In 2021, the added value of the digital industry in Chongqing increased by 27%, and multiple digital economy industrial parks were established in the city.

In the future, Chongqing will build an industrial park and a research institute for the metaverse, exploring cutting-edge technological innovation in the field.

The metaverse has become a magnet for global investment, featuring a network of virtual worlds focused on social connection. The relevant technologies are widely applied in entertainment, games, education, and other industries.