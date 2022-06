ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih mining and metallurgical combine (Dnipropetrovsk region) has appointed Andrii Miahkov as Director of Logistics.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In this role, he is responsible for developing new logistics pathways and supply chain, as well as negotiating with customers, suppliers and transport companies. Andrii Miahkov’s area of ​ ​ responsibility also has active cooperation with the government of Ukraine and Ukrzaliznytsia to ensure the supply of critical raw materials across the western border and the shipment of the company's products. Andrii will be subordinate to Jozsef Csapo, technical director of the enterprise. Diana Medved, formerly Director of Logistics, left ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih a few months ago," the report said.

According to the report, Miahkov has been working in the field of logistics, sales and procurement for more than 20 years, he held senior positions in the companies VETEK, Raben Ukraine, GEFCO Ukraine, UVK Ukraine, Logistic Plus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is optimizing its management structure in wartime conditions.

Earlier, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih temporarily suspended part of its investment programs.

On April 12, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih partially resumed production.

On March 3, the ArcelorMittal international holding decided to suspend steel production at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to ensure the safety of employees and assets.

In October 2020, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih began construction of a new pelletizing factory with investments of more than USD 250 million.

Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding, owns 95.1283% of the plant's shares.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long products, in particular rebar and wire rod.