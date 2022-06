In the Sievierodonetsk area, battles continue and in the coming months rivers crossing operations are likely to become one of the most important determining factors during the war.

This is stated in the daily update of British intelligence.

The Defence Intelligence notes that the key 90-kilometer central section of the Russian front line in the Donbas lies west of the Siverskyi Donets River.

"To achieve success in the current operational phase of its Donbas offensive, Russia is either going to have to complete ambitious flanking actions, or conduct assault river crossings," the update says.

At that, the British Defense Ministry noted that Ukrainian forces often managed to demolish bridges before retreating, while Russia struggled to establish the complex coordination necessary to carry out successful large-scale river crossings under fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assault actions in the Dovhenke-Mazanivka and Dovhenke-Dolyna directions in the Sloviansk direction.

Also, the Russian troops are trying to surround Lysychansk, but they make mistakes and fail during the assault. The enemy destroyed two bridges over the Siverskyi Donets, while they should have sought to capture them.

Meanwhile, in some directions in the fight against the Russian army, the Armed Forces of Ukraine switched to counter-offensive actions.