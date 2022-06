Poland has completed the construction of a section of the barrier on the border with Belarus with a length of 140 kilometers.

This was reported by the Polish Border Guard Service on Twitter.

"The first sections of the constructed barrier at the border have been put into operation. Reception of the remaining areas continues. The spans are already located on a 140 km section," the message says.

We will remind, earlier the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow's reaction to the buildup of forces of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Poland will be proportionate.

In addition, Poland will supply Ukraine with weapons under the largest contract in 30 years. The contract amount will be about USD 630 million. Ukraine will receive more than 50 Krab howitzer guns, the range of which is about 40 km.

President of Poland Andrzej Duda also went on a tour to convince European leaders to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

According to the Head of the International Policy Bureau of the Republic of Poland Jakub Kumoch, Duda's visit is part of a campaign in support of Ukraine, which he and the President of Slovakia agreed on at a recent meeting.