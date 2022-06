Frigate Admiral Gorshkov test-fires a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from the Barents Sea. Photo by Xinhua.

The Russian navy will receive 46 warships and support vessels in 2022, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy Nikolay Yevmenov said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

"The global military-political situation requires Russia to have a strong and balanced fleet", – Yevmenov said at a keel-laying ceremony for two diesel-electric submarines in Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

He reiterated President Putin's desire for the Russian navy to maintain a share of modern ships of at least 70%.