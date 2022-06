In the Black Sea, the army of the aggressor country holds 36 Kalibr-type cruise missiles. The threat of missile attacks from the occupiers is high.

The adviser to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this.

According to him, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation "regrouped a little." "There are four surface missile ships and one submarine, as well as three large landing ships," he stressed.

Bratchuk stressed that the night in the city and the region passed under air alarm signals. However, there was no shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the northern part of Donetsk region was left without electricity due to shelling by the Russian invaders.

And after the enemy shelling of Chortkiv, Ternopil region, on Saturday evening, June 11, natural gas supply was off in the city. The governor noted that specialists were working at the scene, and urged residents to trust only official information, and in the event of an air raid, to go to shelters.

On June 9, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said that in Donetsk region, as a result of shelling by Russian invaders, 3 civilians were killed in a day.

Also on June 9, Bakhmut in Donetsk region was subjected to artillery shelling of the Russian invaders.

On June 12, Russian troops fired at two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.