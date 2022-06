In the Sievierodonetsk direction of the front, 3 Russian Grad self-propelled 122 mm multiple rocket launchers were identified using drones. They were destroyed by M777 artillery fire.

This is reported by the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine.

During reconnaissance of the enemy's rear in the Sievierodonetsk direction, operators discovered several BM-21 Grad MLRS. They were used by the enemy for shelling Sievierodonetsk, other settlements and positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Having established the exact coordinates of enemy vehicles using an unmanned complex, our warriors transmitted this data to the gunners of the National Guard, soldiers of M777howitzer crews," the Special Operations Forces said.

Well-aimed fire destroyed 3 out of 4 units of the enemy MLRS. The gunners were corrected by the operators of the Special Operations Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian troops are partially successful in the offensive on Vozdvyzhenka and Roty of Donetsk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault on the invaders of Dolyna and Bohorodychne in the Donbas.

The Russian military stormed Ternova and Izbytske in Kharkiv region, had partial success.