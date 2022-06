The Armed Forces of Ukraine have managed to liberate 3 settlements in Donetsk region from Russian occupation. The Ukrainian military moved the front section by 15 kilometers. The Russian occupiers had to retreat.

This is reported by the United Forces group on Facebook.

"The artillery of the enemy at the front does not go silent for a minute. But the opponent's numerical advantage does not mean they go unpunished. Each of our responses inflicts tangible losses on the invaders. In certain directions in the Donbas, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not only defending themselves, but are gradually moving forward," the Joint Forces said.

They added that the Russians are achieving some success due to the numerical superiority in artillery. However, enemy fighters are not motivated to fight, because they do not understand why they need that.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault on the invaders near Dovhenke.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in some directions. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not tell in which directions the Ukrainian military is moving. However, recently the Kherson mayor's office reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were counter-attacking from three directions towards Kherson.