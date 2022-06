Russians Have Progress On Moving Towards Sloviansk, But They Make Mistakes And Fail Assaults - ISW

Russian troops are trying to surround Lysychansk, but they make mistakes and fail during the assault. The enemy destroyed two bridges over the Siverskyi Donets River, while they should have sought to capture them. Also, Russian troops are trying to advance southeast of Izium in the direction of Sloviansk and have made some progress.

It is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In particular, the invaders continue ground assaults in Sievierodonetsk and its environs under the cover of heavy artillery fire, but as of June 12 had not established full control over the city.

In addition, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations in Vrubivka and Mykolaivka,

According to ISW analysts, the Russians probably expect to be able to break through either in the Toshkivka area or from Popasna to the north, and then surround Lysychansk or attack it from the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets.

At the same time, another attempt by Russian troops to attack Toshkivka was unsuccessful.

The invaders destroyed two bridges over the Siverskyi Donets River between Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk and conduct a massive shelling of the third one.

"Russian forces should, in principle, be seeking to seize the bridges rather than destroy them, since Russian troops have struggled to cross the Siverskyi Donetsk River. They could hope to trap Ukrainian defenders in Sievierodonetsk by cutting off their retreat, but it seems unlikely that the benefit of catching a relatively small number of defenders would be worth the cost of imposing a contested river crossing on Russian troops,” it was reported.

The enemy also made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Dovhenke, Dolyna, and Mazanivka, all settlements between Izium and Sloviansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assault actions in the Dovhenke-Mazanivka and Dovhenke-Dolyna directions in the Sloviansk direction.

Meanwhile, in some directions in the fight against the Russian army, the Armed Forces of Ukraine switched to counter-offensive actions.