The invaders achieved partial success in Sievierodonetsk - the enemy pushed the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the city center. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian group of forces focuses on conducting offensive operations in order to encircle Ukrainian troops in the areas of the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, blocking logistics supply routes from the village of Bakhmut. It continues measures to replenish losses.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, conducted assault operations in the city of Sievierodonetsk, had partial success, pushed Ukrainian units from the city center, the fighting continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders conducted a number of assaults in Sievierodonetsk, but were thrown back by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian invaders are trying to cut off the path for the Ukrainian military to Sievierodonetsk, so they blew up the second of three bridges across the Siverskyi Donets.