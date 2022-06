Russian occupiers hit the city of Pryluky in Chernihiv region with 3 missiles, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus said.

"It has just become known that the enemy launched a missile strike on Pryluky. The strikes of 3 missiles have been recorded. Information about the destruction is being specified," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Black Sea there is a Russian submarine equipped with cruise missiles.

On the night of Friday, June 10, the Russian invaders fired at Dnipropetrovsk region, and in the morning launched a missile attack on the Dnipro district. One person was wounded.

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company showed the Darnytskyi car repair plant in Kyiv, which suffered from missile attacks on Sunday, June 5.

Meanwhile, Russian troops in the occupied Crimea deployed a division of Iskander mobile short range ballistic missile systems in close proximity to Kherson region.