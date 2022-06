The Ukrainian News Agency employee, the senior sergeant of the Irpin territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Petrakovskyi needs a sniper scope for a rifle. Thanks to the help of readers, the agency has already managed to purchase a rifle.

A sniper scope for it costs UAH 105,000.

UAH 40,000 will be transferred by a charitable foundation, and another UAH 65,000 is to be collected.

The Ukrainian News Agency is asking volunteers, businessmen or all those who have such a possibility to help the serviceman purchase this sniper scope for effective combat missions in the east of Ukraine.

Money can be transferred directly to the card of Oleksandr Petrakovskyi - 4132 8170 0880 5749.

The editorial board of the Ukrainian News Agency guarantees the intended use of the transferred funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Petrakovskyi from the first days of the war entered the territorial defense of his native city Irpin and defended it during the hottest battles for Kyiv.

He was awarded by the Mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Makrushyn the Medal of Honor for the defense of the city.