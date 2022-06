Ukraine needs 1,000 155-mm howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 500 tanks to end the war with Russia.

Adviser to the Head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak wrote about this on his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I'll be straightforward. To end the war and kick Russia out of Ukraine, we need heavy weapons parity: 1,000 155-mm howitzers; 300 MLRS; 500 tanks; 2,000 armored vehicles; 1,000 drones," he wrote.

Podoliak noted that on June 15 in Brussels (Belgium) there will be a meeting of the Contact Group of Defense Ministers of partner countries and Ukraine is awaiting a decision on the supply of the necessary weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Norway handed over to Ukraine 22 M109 self-propelled armored howitzers, which are already on the front line.

At the end of May, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that French Caesar howitzers were already on the front line.

In mid-May, the U.S. embassy reported that 89 US-sent howitzers were already in Ukraine and many were already working on the front lines.