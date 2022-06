Russia’s uses Grad MLRS to hit downtown Zelenodolsk

Occupiers have fired at the residential areas of Zelenodolsk, Zhytomyr region.

Valentyn Reznychenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration has written this on Telegram.

The center of the town was hit killing one and wounding five people.

Residential houses were damaged and ruined, gas and power supply lines were damaged in the settlement of Velyka Kostromka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, occupiers conducted several storming attacks on Sievierodonetsk, however, they were thrown back.