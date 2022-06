The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 22 Russian invaders, eight pieces of equipment, and an ammunition depot in the southern direction in a day.

This was reported by the Operational Command South.

"From our side, the enemy is experiencing a significant defeat and pressure from the air: within a day, a pair of helicopters, a pair of attack aircraft and a fighter carried out three powerful strikes on enemy positions," the message says.

In this regard, it is emphasized that the pilots got into the accumulation of the enemy and the ammunition depot.

"Confirmed losses of the enemy are 22 ruscists, three T-62 tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, and three vehicles," the command added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed enemy assault actions in the Dovhenke-Mazanivka and Dovhenke-Dolyna directions in the Sloviyansk direction.

British intelligence says that over the past 48 hours, Russia has stepped up efforts to move south of Izium.

Meanwhile, in some areas in the fight against the Russian army, the AFU switched to counter-offensive actions.