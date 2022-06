Ukraine will try to give its citizenship to Belarusian volunteers as soon as possible

Ukraine will try to give citizenship to the Belarusian volunteers who fight on its side as soon as possible. During the war approaches will be changed.

This was reported in an interview with Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak for the Zerkalo publication.

"I will answer briefly. The war has changed many of our approaches. We will work to ensure that all people, including Belarusians who are on the side of Ukraine and pay a huge price for our freedom, have the opportunity to obtain passports," he said.

According to him, the state apparatus will try to do it very quickly and efficiently.

“Now we have many state institutions being rebuilt during the course of the war. We have great respect for those who are ready to give their lives. We will solve all their problems with gratitude,” Podoliak added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine. The document amends the decree of April 2019, according to which persons permanently residing in the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics are given the right to apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified manner.