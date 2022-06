Ukrainian fighters in Luhansk region repelled the assault actions of the Russians in the directions of Viktorivka - Vrubivka and Kamyshuvakha – Vrubivka, the Russian army resumed the offensive in the area of Zolote, and to the north in Sievierodonetsk partially pressed the Ukrainians.

This was announced by Head of the Lugansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

"On June 12, three local residents were killed in Lysychansk - a man and a woman, as well as a 6-year-old child. One person was injured. A shopping complex burned down there last night, and four houses, buildings of a local mine were also damaged," he wrote on Telegram.

It is reported that Russians destroyed 11 houses in Vrubivka, four in Zolote, and two houses and a kindergarten in Hirske.

"Our soldiers successfully repelled assault operations in the areas of Viktorivka – Vrubivka and Kamyshuvakha – Vrubivka. The enemy resumed offensive operations in the area of Zolote settlement.

Regarding the situation in Sievierodonetsk: the enemy continues to storm the town, somewhat pushed back the Ukrainian military due to a significant advantage in artillery. However, the fighting for the settlement continues. The Russians are destroying quarter after quarter," the statement said.

Haidai noted that in the old districts of the town of Sievierodonetsk, high-rise buildings "are almost completely destroyed." One of them is divided into four parts, the fragments of which are kept separately.

Several shells hit the sewage treatment plant in Sievierodonetsk. The territory of the Azot plant was fired three times, where people still remain in bomb shelters.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, the AFU repulsed the assault of the invaders near Dovhenke.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders captured the center of Sievierodonetsk.