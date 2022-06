The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) has resumed communication with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced this in a message on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On June 10, thanks to the joint efforts of Energoatom and Vodafone communication between the Zaporizhia NPP servers for the control of nuclear material and the IAEA was resumed. Communication was lost on May 30, when the Russian invaders turned off Vodafone in Enerhodar. It is with this mobile operator that the IAEA has a contract for the transfer data," the statement said.

According to the report, all data for this period were stored on secure Zaporizhia NPP servers and, after the connection was updated, were transferred to the IAEA.

"What the agency received a response message about. It was the lack of these data from the IAEA and the inability to obtain them in the usual way - through a mobile operator - that Mr. Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, at the IAEA Board of Governors called the main reason for the need to personally visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine did not invite the IAEA to visit the Zaporizhia NPP.

On March 4, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP was captured by Russian troops.

The Zaporizhia NPP is the largest NPP in Europe, which has 6 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.