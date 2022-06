This has not happened in Europe since World War II; Biden tells why Putin started the war in Ukraine

President of the United States Joseph Biden believes that the ultimate goal of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is the destruction of Ukrainian culture.

He said this at a briefing at the White House.

The U.S. President stressed that this has not happened in Europe since the Second World War: the Russian president is simply destroying Ukrainian cities and the Ukrainian army.

He said that Putin is tearing down all their Ukrainian cultural centers: museums, schools, and historical monuments.

According to President Biden, Putin is trying to destroy culture.

“The idea that we can stand by and let this happen was simply impossible. And so we strengthened NATO, and that is why we are helping Ukraine," Biden said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders "updated" the stele at the entrance to Mariupol, the Russians tried to replace the Ukrainian letter "i" with the Russian one - "и".