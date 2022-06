Invaders Trying To Cut Off Path To Sievierodonetsk, Another Bridge Blown Up

Russian invaders are trying to cut off the path for the Ukrainian military to Sievierodonetsk, so they blew up the second of the three bridges across the Siverskyi Donets River.

This was announced by Head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on the air of the telethon.

“Russians destroyed the second bridge leading to the regional center at night. Right now, they are massively shelling the last third overpass to the city from artillery, the Russians are throwing all their strength to “cut off ” Sievierodonetsk. The next two or three days will be indicative,” Haidai said.

According to him, the Russians can launch an offensive in other directions. For example, it could be the Lysychansk-Bakhmut Highway, which Russians are trying to take control of.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders carried out a series of assaults in Sievierodonetsk, but were driven back by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the General Staff, the Russian army is regrouping troops in the Lyman direction. In the area of ​​Vrubivka, Mykolayivka, and Vasylivka, the enemy tried to launch offensives, but our fighters repelled the attacks and pushed the Russians back to their previous positions. There were no active hostilities in the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions.