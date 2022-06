A view of the Rongjiang River after heavy rainfall in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo by Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang.

China allocated ¥360 mln ($53.74 mln) in advance from its central natural disaster relief funds to help local governments with flood control and disaster relief, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Some ¥340 mln was earmarked for 12 southern provincial-level regions, including Hunan, Guangxi and Guizhou, to help them with the search, rescue and relocation of affected people, emergency treatment, secondary disaster detection and the repair of damaged houses, the ministry said.

The remaining ¥20 mln was allocated to northeast China's Liaoning Province to solve the water shortage there.

Several rounds of rainstorms have battered the country's southern areas this year, triggering floods, landslides and mud-rock flows.

In May, floods damaged over 1,000 houses and affected 2.52 mln people in 15 provincial-level regions, leaving 10 people dead or missing, according to the ministry.

Floods caused a direct economic loss of ¥5.09 bln yuan last month, up 35% from the average during the same period over the past five years.