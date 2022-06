22 civilians were injured as a result of an enemy missile attack on Chortkiv, Ternopil region, on June 11.

Volodymyr Trush, the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, and Viktor Maslei, the head of the regional department of the State Emergency Service, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the military administration said that the rocket attack on Chortkiv took place at 9:46 p.m.

The head of the State Emergency Service said that search and rescue operations lasted until 3 a.m., 12 people were rescued from under the rubble, including 2 children.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 22 civilians were injured in the missile attack, including 7 women and a 12-year-old child.

The victims do not have serious injuries, most of them have moderate injuries, some of them are now in the hospital.

Trush also said that the gas supply was cut off in Chortkiv, as one of the rockets hit a gas pipe, causing a gas leak and a fire.

Gas services plan to resume gas supply in the city by the end of the day.

Now, work is underway to relocate people from the affected housing to temporary.

Law enforcers opened criminal proceedings on the fact of rocket attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the northern part of Donetsk region was left without power due to shelling by Russian invaders.

On June 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian defenders repulsed attempts by Russian troops to storm the main areas.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to move the front line 5-7 km from Zaporizhzhia.