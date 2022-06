In Kyiv, there was an incident involving an official of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/the head of one of the departments, who opened fire using firearms in a residential area of ​​the city, where there were children in the yard. Now he is facing criminal liability.

This was announced by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznykov.

According to preliminary information, the officer turned out to be a colonel and the head of the legal department, who, while intoxicated, opened fire in the yard of one of the residential complexes of a residential area in Kyiv, while there were children in the courtyard.

Under the order of the Minister of Defense, an official investigation was launched and an appropriate commission was created, headed by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk. During the investigation, the official was suspended from his duties.

Earlier in Kyiv in the morning, a man opened fire, two policemen were wounded.