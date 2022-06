On Saturday, June 12, several explosions thundered in Berdiansk, which is currently controlled by Russian troops.

That follows from the local public chat Berdiansk Now.

It is reported that in the morning in the occupied city, local residents heard three explosions at once, after which part of the uncontrolled Berdiansk was left without electricity.

The publication Ria Melitopol claims that as a result of a series of explosions, half of Berdiansk was left without electricity. According to preliminary data, a local substation, which is located near the Amstor hypermarket, exploded.

After the explosions over the occupied Berdiansk, several columns of black smoke rose into the sky.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there is a certain positive at the front in Zaporizhzhia region, we are gradually moving forward in Kharkiv region.

In the meantime, Vitalii Kim believes that the Russian Federation may launch an offensive on Mykolayiv and Zaporizhzhia in the coming months.