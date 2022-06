After enemy shelling of Chortkiv, Ternopil region, on the evening of Saturday, June 11, natural gas supplied were disrupted in the town.

This was announced by Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration Volodymyr Trush.

The governor noted that specialists were working at the scene, and urged residents to trust only official information, and in case of an air raid, go to shelters.

In the meantime, one of the residents of Chortkiv showed how his apartment was damaged as a result of a rocket attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the northern part of Donetsk region was left without power due to shelling by Russian invaders.

On June 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian defenders repulsed attempts by Russian troops to storm the main areas.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to move the front line 5-7 km from Zaporizhzhia.