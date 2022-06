AFU Conducting Counteroffensive In Kherson Region, And Take Control Of Tavriiske

The Ukrainian military is conducting a counteroffensive in Kherson region in the direction of three villages. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Tavriiske from the invaders.

That follows from the Kherson City Council.

"Ukrainian troops are conducting a counteroffensive in the directions of Kyselivka, Soldatske, and Oleksandrivka in Kherson region. The village of Tavriiske is completely under the control of Ukraine," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to move the front line 5-7 km from Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians mine Kherson region with old Soviet mines and blow them up themselves.

Also in Kherson and some cities of the region, information appears that the military invaders are transporting their families there, trying to convince the locals that they are here forever.

Meanwhile, Russians in Kherson are conducting fake polls about Putin and the war. The Defense Intelligence indicated that residents are receiving calls from the telephone number 74994263534, and are offered to answer a number of manipulative questions that should affect their attitude towards Russia, the war, the occupation, and Putin personally.