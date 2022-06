Real Estate Prices Won't Bounce Back As Long As War Is On - Realtors Association

Prices for the purchase of real estate will not return to their previous level while there is a war in the country.

The President of the Association of Realtors, Yurii Pita, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News.

According to him, autumn will be even more revealing.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, apartment rental prices in Kyiv fell by 30-40% due to the war.

The President of the Association of Real Estate Specialists (Realtors) of Ukraine, Yurii Pita, declares that there will be no collapse in real estate prices due to the war.

Prices for the purchase of housing in Western Ukraine remained at pre-war levels.

The Association of Realtors encourages you to buy property while you can and not be afraid.