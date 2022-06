Nearly 800 children have been affected by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since its start

A total of 287 children have been killed and 492 have been wounded since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of the morning of June 11, 2022, a total of 779 children have become victims of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 287 children have been killed and 492 wounded," it says.

Children were affected the most in Donetsk region - 217, Kharkiv region - 132, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Mykolayiv region - 48, Zaporizhzhia region - 30, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv city – 16, and Zhytomyr region - 15.

According to the report, in the course of fixing criminal offenses, it became known about the death of 24 more children in Mariupol, Donetsk region, as a result of indiscriminate shelling of the city by the Russian military.

It also became known that on April 9, a 17-year-old girl was wounded as a result of shelling by the invaders of the village of Raihorodok, Donetsk region.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages, the Russian military damaged 1,971 educational institutions, 194 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a 23-day-old baby became the youngest victim of the war against Ukraine.

In addition, in the captured Mariupol, Russian troops interrogate children in order to catch their parents in a possible lie.