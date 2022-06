Ukraine might receive first howitzers from Germany around June 22 – Ambassador

Ukraine can receive Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers from Germany around June 22.

Also, the country has to receive German self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard.

This was announced by Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk.

So, Melnyk said that Germany has not yet delivered a single piece of heavy equipment to Ukraine.

"As of today, on the 105th day of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, not a single, I repeat, not a single piece of heavy equipment - at least artillery, howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks - not a single one has been delivered to Ukraine," Melnyk noted.

At the same time, he stressed that now we are talking about two promises in the supply of heavy weapons by Germany.

"7 self-propelled howitzers that will be handed over to us - we will receive these systems somewhere on June 22; and self-propelled anti-aircraft systems, the so-called Gepards. This is also an old weapon - 30 units: 15 Gepards - by the end of July, more 15 – before the end of August. That is, only 2 decisions out of all announced by the German government so far, which are under implementation," Melnyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine is losing to Russia in artillery, more Western weapons are needed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced a list of necessary weapons.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Oleksii Arestovych, complained that Ukraine had not received the helmets promised by Germany.

In addition, according to the ambassador, Germany increased imports from Russia by 60% during the war.