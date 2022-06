Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers have already lost approximately 32,050 soldiers, 150 of them in the last 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

The total enemy combat losses from February 24 to June 11 are approximately:

personnel - about 32,050 (+150),

tanks – 1,419 (+10) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3466 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 712 (+0) units,

MLRS - 222 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 97 (+0) units,

planes - 212 (+0) units,

helicopters - 178 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 579 (+7),

cruise missiles - 125 (+0),

ships / boats -13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and fuel tank trucks – 2,448 (+10) units,

special equipment - 54 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Friday, the defenders of Ukraine repelled 14 attacks by invaders in Donbas.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preparing an attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk region. Also, the enemy is storming the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne. With little success, the invaders are trying to gain a foothold on the northwestern outskirts of Bohorodychne.